Pistol, ammunition recovered in Karnah: Police

Kupwara: Police on Sunday claimed to have recovered a pistol and
ammunition from a house at Panjtaran Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
A police official said that on specific information regarding possession of illegal arms and ammunition concealed by one Rafaqat Hussain Shah son of Syed Akbar Shah resident of Panjtaran Karnah in his house, a joint search operation was launched by Police and Army’s 6-JAKRIF.
“The accused, while taking advantage of the darkness, managed to escape.
A manhunt has been launched to arrest him,” he said.
The recoveries include one pistol, two pistol magazines, 16 pistol ammunition, two grenades, and two detonators.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law against the accused.