Place on record orders cancelling fake gift deeds: High Court to PDA

Srinagar: The High Court Wednesday asked the Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) to bring on record the orders cancelling the manipulated gift deeds regarding over 29 kanal of land in Pahalgam.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar sought the details after Additional Advocate General M A Chashoo, appearing for PDA, informed it that appropriate action had been taken for the cancellation of the gift deeds and that the mutation entries were reversed.

The court granted the AAG two weeks time to bring on record the relevant orders passed by the authorities concerned for changing the revenue entries after he requested for the same.