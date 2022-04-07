Plantation drive held at Govt Dental College

Srinagar: A plantation drive was organised at Government Dental College & Hospital here to mark World Health Day.
Principal/Dean Prof (Dr) Riyaz Farooq commenced the plantation drive. Prof (Dr.) Shabir Ahmed Shah, HOD Dental Material and Medical Superintendent, GDC, Dr Aasim Farooq Shah Assistant Professor / Incharge Head of Department of Public Health Dentistry, various doctors and students of the institution participated in the drive.
In this programme more than 120 trees which include Deodar, Cedar, Betula and Maple trees were planted within the campus.
The said plantation drive was organszed in collaboration with the Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal.
This event was conducted in order to focus on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and to foster a movement to create a society focused on well-being.?