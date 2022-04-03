Plantation drive held at IUST

The plantation drive, themed as Donate, Plant and Own a Tree (DPOT) was organised by IUST's Landscaping Section and Biodiversity Park Project in association with the Department of Sericulture, Jammu & Kashmir.

During the drive saplings of Mulberry species supplied by the Department of Sericulture were planted in the campus.

The event was carried out under the overall supervision of Registrar IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal, who shared a brief overview about the objectives behind organizing such drives and said, "IUST is establishing Biodiversity Park in the campus so as to enhance the environment management and increase the ecosystem services in the area."