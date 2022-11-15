Plantation drive held at KU South Campus

Anantnag: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan Tuesday inaugurated a plantation drive-cum-awareness programme at the varsity’s South Campus here.
The day-long programme was organised by South Campus in collaboration with J&K Forest Department, Kashmir (Forest Circle, Anantnag).
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer—who led the plantation drive by planting a tree sapling—thanked the Forest Department for collaborating with South Campus in this endeavor.
“Since South Campus is the oldest satellite campus of KU, it is the University’s determination to make it greener and eco-friendly,” Prof Nilofer said, urging the student community to come forward to participate in such programmes and carry forward the message of ‘human wellness through forests and environment’ in the society.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also shared the dais and highlighted the importance of tree plantation in view of the climate change impacts felt around. He said students could be the best carriers of the message of environment protection at grassroots.