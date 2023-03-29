Plantation drive held at SKIMS

Srinagar: Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul participated in plantation drive at SKIMS campus today organised by Hospital Engineering & Landscape department SKIMS.

He was accompanied by Additional Director SKIMS, Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum, Dean Medical Faculty SKIMs Dr. Bashir A Laway, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq A Jan , Chief Engineer SKIMS Abdul Qayoom Kirmani , S.E IT, Engineer Farooq Ahmad Wani and other officers from Engineering & Landscape department.

On the occasion, various saplings including mulberry tree were planted in the campus and all the officers unanimously stressed for conservation of hospital surroundings as green spots