Plantation drive held at SKIMS

Srinagar: Director SKIMS & EOSG,  Prof. Parvaiz A. Koul participated in plantation drive at SKIMS campus today organised by Hospital Engineering & Landscape department SKIMS.

He was accompanied by Additional Director SKIMS, Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum, Dean Medical Faculty SKIMs Dr. Bashir A Laway,  Medical Superintendent SKIMS Dr. Farooq A Jan , Chief Engineer SKIMS Abdul Qayoom Kirmani , S.E IT,  Engineer Farooq Ahmad Wani  and other officers from Engineering & Landscape department.

On the occasion, various saplings including mulberry tree were planted in the campus and all the officers unanimously stressed for conservation of hospital surroundings as green spots

