Plantation drive in pockets of Dal Lake reviewed

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited various villages and pockets of Dal Lake including Kachri mohallah, Sofi mohallah, Kandi mohallah, Tinda mohallah to monitor the ongoing plantation drive in these areas.
It is worth mentioning that the UT Government is developing these villages and pockets adjoining the Dal Lake as tourist villages.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG highlighted the importance of Horticulture Tourism and said that the department is committed to develop the said area as a tourism hub.
Interacting with the locals, DG advised them to take care of the plantation by ensuring timely irrigation, staking etc. He also assured them the department will provide all types of help in the form of machinery, tools, implements, organic manures, technical knowhow etc.
He further stressed on the conservation of the local flora and fauna and advised them to use only organic manures. He said a Special Task Force of the department has been constituted and assigned the duty of monitoring all the departmental assignments in the area.
Later, the DG visited the Haj House Srinagar to check the status of plantation being done within the premises of the house for the recreational purpose.
The DG was accompanied by Chief Horticulture Officer Srinagar, and other officers of the department during the visit.