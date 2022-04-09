Plantation drive in pockets of Dal Lake reviewed

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited various villages and pockets of Dal Lake including Kachri mohallah, Sofi mohallah, Kandi mohallah, Tinda mohallah to monitor the ongoing plantation drive in these areas.

It is worth mentioning that the UT Government is developing these villages and pockets adjoining the Dal Lake as tourist villages.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG highlighted the importance of Horticulture Tourism and said that the department is committed to develop the said area as a tourism hub.