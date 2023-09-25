Plantation drive kick-starts in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today kick-started plantation drive in presence of President Municipal Council Ganderbal, Advocate Altaf Ahmad under ongoing Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign at newly developed Sindh View Park Duderhama.

On the occasion the DC and President Municipal Council planted several saplings of conifers within the park.

Meanwhile, a mega sanitation drive was carried along the banks of nallah Sindh by the officials of Municipal Council Ganderbal.

Pertinently, the District Administration has chalked out a work plan for Swachhta Hi Sewa, and ever since the launch of the campaign various activities are carried out at block, Panchayat and village levels to make district Ganderbal garbage free.