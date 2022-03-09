Plantation drive organised at IUST

On this occasion, Prof Romshoo said, “We are kickstarting a massive plantation drive in the campus and it will continue for another few months."

"We have 1300 kanals of land at Wasturwan and are establishing a biodiversity park spread over 5-6 hundred kanals and this land will be afforested with atleast 14 different species" he added.

Prof Naseer Iqbal also spoke at the event and said, "We are planning this initiative at a large scale and it is part of multiple plantation activities being undertaken by the university in and around the campus for creating eco-friendly and green space."