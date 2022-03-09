Plantation drive organised at IUST

Awantipora: Initiating a plantation marathon in an endeavor to develop a Green Campus at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), the Landscaping section of the university today organised a plantation drive in collaboration with the Department of Social Forestry.
According to a press note, during the drivepine saplings were planted within the premises. On this occasion, saplings were planted by the Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Shakil A. Romshoo and other dignitaries including Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Registrar IUST Prof Naseer Iqbal, Controller Examinations Prof. Peerzada M Amin, DFO Pulwama Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Regional Director Department of Social Forestry J&K Government, Mehraj-ud-in Malik.
On this occasion, Prof Romshoo said, “We are kickstarting a massive plantation drive in the campus and it will continue for another few months."
"We have 1300 kanals of land at Wasturwan and are establishing a biodiversity park spread over 5-6 hundred kanals and this land will be afforested with atleast 14 different species" he added.
Prof Naseer Iqbal also spoke at the event and said, "We are planning this initiative at a large scale and it is part of multiple plantation activities being undertaken by the university in and around the campus for creating eco-friendly and green space."
While thanking the Vice Chancellor IUST for organizing this drive, DFO Pulwama said, “Institutional forestation is one of the most important components of our department and the purpose of today's drive was to create green assets within the IUST campus."
Saplings were also planted by Controller Examinations Prof Peerzada M Amin, Dean Research Prof A H Moon, Chairperson Averros Centre of Philosophy Prof Lily Want, Dean of Students Dr. Anisa Jan and this drive was coordinated by Incharge Landscaping Dr Ajaz Qureshi.