Plastic recycling plant set up in Baramulla to reuse waste products

Srinagar: A plastic recycling plant has been set up in Baramulla through a joint initiative of Conserve India - an NGO, Army, and HDFC Parivartan which is aimed at transforming waste into reusable products
In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was organised at Chinar 9 Jawan Club on Monday where the Major General Rajesh Sethi, GOC 19 Infantry Division along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar inaugurated the plastic recycling unit at the Chinar 9 Jawan Club.
Talking to reporters, the DC Baramulla said that this unique initiative aims to utilise waste and create employment opportunities for the local boys and girls.
“The project, initiated by the Army and NGO Conserve India has been adopted by the Baramulla Municipal Council which focuses on collecting and recycling polythene waste that is either used or discarded by shopkeepers, ultimately ending up in landfills,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the recycling plant.
Sehrish said that the collected waste was carefully washed, recycled, and transformed into reusable products.
“To facilitate the initiative, machinery has been set up at the Chinar 9 Jawan Club, a reputed Skill Development Centre in Baramulla. This not only provides employment opportunities for the local boys and girls but also contributes to the livelihood of many women in the area,” she said.
The DC Baramulla said that the objective was to collect non-biodegradable waste, like polythene and convert it into reusable products, thereby preventing environmental harm and reducing the burden on landfill sites.
“This initiative has been started as a pilot project and our ultimate goal is to extend this initiative to other municipalities, making a significant impact in waste management,” she said.
Furthermore, the project aims to develop skills and create employment opportunities for children, emphasising the importance of their involvement in the initiative. As part of this effort, the project has established a brand called ‘Posh Bags’, which produces market bags and purses from recycled materials.
The Army, in association with the Municipal Council of Baramulla, initiated this project to empower local youth and offer them sustainable livelihood opportunities, an Army official said.
Simultaneously, the project aims to address the pressing issue of plastic pollution in Kashmir.
As part of the project, a group of community workers has been trained in the collection, sorting, and cleaning of plastic waste.
“The collected waste is transformed into fabric, which is used to create high-fashion accessories and home decor products by the talented youth of Kashmir,” the official said.
These products, marketed under the brand ‘Posh Bags’ would be retailed across India and abroad.
Notably, Conserve India, an NGO based in Delhi, leads the implementation of the project on the ground.
They have developed a patented technology that converts plastic waste into a leather-like fabric, empowering grassroots communities to utilise waste as a valuable resource. “This collaborative effort aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) and Swachh Bharat, promoting green entrepreneurship among the youth of Kashmir,” the Army official said.