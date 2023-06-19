Plastic recycling plant set up in Baramulla to reuse waste products

Srinagar: A plastic recycling plant has been set up in Baramulla through a joint initiative of Conserve India - an NGO, Army, and HDFC Parivartan which is aimed at transforming waste into reusable products

In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was organised at Chinar 9 Jawan Club on Monday where the Major General Rajesh Sethi, GOC 19 Infantry Division along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar inaugurated the plastic recycling unit at the Chinar 9 Jawan Club.

Talking to reporters, the DC Baramulla said that this unique initiative aims to utilise waste and create employment opportunities for the local boys and girls.

“The project, initiated by the Army and NGO Conserve India has been adopted by the Baramulla Municipal Council which focuses on collecting and recycling polythene waste that is either used or discarded by shopkeepers, ultimately ending up in landfills,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the recycling plant.

Sehrish said that the collected waste was carefully washed, recycled, and transformed into reusable products.