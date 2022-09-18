Plastic roads in Kashmir soon?

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration is now exploring using plastic waste in road construction and has started the process to study the potential after the central government built over 1 lakh kilometres of roads using plastic garbage.

According to the officials, the initiative aims to preserve biodiversity and reduce carbon footprints in the ecologically-vulnerable region of J&K, which has recently suffered from several natural disasters.

To analyse and create a plan for the use of waste plastic in the Public Activities (Roads and Building) Department’s macadamisation operations, the General Administrative Department (GAD) established an Inter-Departmental Committee.