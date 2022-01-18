Playing crucial role in pandemic | Safai Karamacharis: Unsung heroes of Municipal Council Shopian

"We are unable to make our ends meet despite working almost for 8 to 10 hours a day", he added.

During the recent snowfall, the Safai Karamcharis could be seen shoveling the snow off the walkways.

" We cleared most of the foot paths, lanes and by-lanes manually in the town," said Mohammed Younus, a Safai Karamchari.

Sameer Ahmad, another Karamchari said that despite bone- chilling winters they were out on the streets at around 7 am.

"We pick up muck, clean streets and some times also respond to emergencies during the bad weather conditions", he said. Malik Suhail, Executive Officer MCS had told Greater Kashmir that during the recent snowfall they responded to at least 15 SOS calls in the area.