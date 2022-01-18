Playing crucial role in pandemic | Safai Karamacharis: Unsung heroes of Municipal Council Shopian
Shopian: In April 2020, when Heerpora, a quaint village, located around 13 kms from south Kashmir's Shopian town along Mughal Road, emerged as COVID-19 hotspot, a team of Safai Karamcharis ( sanitation workers) from Municipal Council Shopian( MCS) wielding hand- held machines rushed to the spot to fumigate the area.
Since then these severely underpaid Safai Karamcharis, have been working alongside the medicos and other officials to stave off the transmission of Coronavirus.
Over 25 Safai Karamcharis, working as daily wagers with MCS fumigated dozens of villages, which were caught in the throes of deadly virus during the last two waves of COVID-19, besides sweeping the streets of the town.
"During the first wave of COVID-19, it was more difficult to work as there were no vaccines around. Some times we were out on the streets without wearing the protective gears. Even some of us contracted the infection", said a Safai Karamchari. He said that they drew a paltry amount of Rs 6,750 monthly in the name of salary.
"We are unable to make our ends meet despite working almost for 8 to 10 hours a day", he added.
During the recent snowfall, the Safai Karamcharis could be seen shoveling the snow off the walkways.
" We cleared most of the foot paths, lanes and by-lanes manually in the town," said Mohammed Younus, a Safai Karamchari.
Sameer Ahmad, another Karamchari said that despite bone- chilling winters they were out on the streets at around 7 am.
"We pick up muck, clean streets and some times also respond to emergencies during the bad weather conditions", he said. Malik Suhail, Executive Officer MCS had told Greater Kashmir that during the recent snowfall they responded to at least 15 SOS calls in the area.
"Most of them were medical emergencies where people sought help in clearing the snow-clogged lanes ", said Malik. Malik said that although they sent JCBs to such localities, in some cases these were the Safai Karamcharis who helped in clearing the lanes.
"They play a crucial role in our society and we must acknowledge and recognise their role in keeping our towns and cities clean", Malik added.