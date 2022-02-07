Plea Seeking CBI probe into KP Sarpanch’s killing in 2020

A bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma sought the response within a month’s time to the plea which also seeks judicial inquiry by a retired high court judge with regard to the killing. Pandit was shot dead in his native village on 8 June 2020.

In the plea filed by one Ramesh Kumar Pandit, it has been stated that applications were submitted to the Union of India, requesting urgent CBI Probe along with Judicial Inquiry into the matter. The petitioner however says however, nothing has been done so far.