Plea Seeking CBI probe into KP Sarpanch’s killing in 2020
Srinagar: The High Court has issued a notice to Ministry of Home Affairs (MAH) Government of India and the J&K government on a plea seeking CBI or NIA probe into the killing of Ajay Pandit, a Sarpanch of Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of Congress.
A bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sindhu Sharma sought the response within a month’s time to the plea which also seeks judicial inquiry by a retired high court judge with regard to the killing. Pandit was shot dead in his native village on 8 June 2020.
In the plea filed by one Ramesh Kumar Pandit, it has been stated that applications were submitted to the Union of India, requesting urgent CBI Probe along with Judicial Inquiry into the matter. The petitioner however says however, nothing has been done so far.
The petitioner submits that the transparency and efficacy in the investigation and inquiry in this matter are of utmost importance for the victim’s family and the community.
“For transparency and efficacy, the probe should be carried out by the CBI or NIA or any other Independent agency along with judicial inquiry by a retired High Court judge,” he submits.