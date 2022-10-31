Pledge ceremonies held at all Govt Offices on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Budgam

Budgam: On the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), pledge-taking ceremonies were taken at all government offices in Budgam.
The main pledge-taking ceremony led by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, was also held at Conference Hall Budgam, officers and officials took the pledge for unity.
At the outset, the officers and officials also took integrity pledges under the Vigilance Week Observance and vowed to fight any means of corruption in the district.
Similar pledge-taking functions were held in other Government offices, education institutions across the district.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
The officers also participated in pledge ceremonies led by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha virtually.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Budgam said that district administration is committed to following the principles of unity for nation building and fighting every means of corruption, and ensure fair and transparent Administration to the general public.