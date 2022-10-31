Pledge ceremonies held at all Govt Offices on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Budgam

Budgam: On the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), pledge-taking ceremonies were taken at all government offices in Budgam.

The main pledge-taking ceremony led by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, was also held at Conference Hall Budgam, officers and officials took the pledge for unity.

At the outset, the officers and officials also took integrity pledges under the Vigilance Week Observance and vowed to fight any means of corruption in the district.