Pledge taking ceremonies held across Kashmir

Srinagar: The ‘Constitution Day’ also known as ‘Samvidhan Divas’ was today celebrated across Kashmir division with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm.
Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to commemorate adoption of the Constitution of India.
On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect from January 26, 1950.
At District headquarters, the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) presided over the functions held at DC Office Complexes.
They highlighted the significance of observance of Constitution Day and to acquaint the participants regarding its prominent values.
They also read the preamble of the constitution and administered a pledge to uphold the fundamental duties to District Officers and officials present.