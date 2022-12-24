Plus 2 lecturers rue chronic stagnation

Srinagar: All J&K Plus 2 Lecturers' Association has rued the chronic stagnation at plus 2 level and requested the government to redress this long pending demand of the plus 2 cadre by according sanction of ACP/TBP in favour of plus 2 lecturers.

According to a press note, the administrative department has already done a significant work in this regard and it is now upto the UT administration to give green signal to the proposal.