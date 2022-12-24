Plus 2 lecturers rue chronic stagnation

Srinagar: All J&K Plus 2 Lecturers' Association has rued the chronic stagnation at plus 2 level and requested the government to redress this long pending demand of the plus 2 cadre by according sanction of ACP/TBP in favour of plus 2 lecturers.
According to a press note, the administrative department has already done a significant work in this regard and it is now upto the UT administration to give green signal to the proposal.
The move will not only boost the morale of the lecturer fraternity, it will also held reinforce the efforts of the association in bringing qualitative improvements in the educational scenario in the UT of J&K.