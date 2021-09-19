PM Modi accords special priority to J&K: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: Union Minister of State Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Space Technology, Jitendra Singh Sunday reaffirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords special priority to J&K due to which its pristine glory was being restored.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Singh said this while interacting with representatives of trade, commerce, industry, tourism, hotels, houseboats, Shikaras, transport and other stakeholders at SKICC here.

The interaction was part of the Centre’s public outreach programme for J&K.

The minister said that PM Modi himself takes keen interest in the matters and issues related to J&K and monitors every project himself as the region is close to his heart.

Responding to the issues, problems and grievances of the representatives of different trade bodies, Singh assured them that all the genuine issues would be addressed on priority basis.

“Among your issues, there are numerous things which are doable and I assure you that all those issues will be resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

Singh said that the present government led by PM Modi was prompt and responsive which was the hallmark and an important parameter of a responsible government.

He said that several steps had been taken to promote J&K on the tourism front and in this regard, J&K Film Policy had been introduced to attract filmmakers which would help boost the tourism of the J&K.

He said that Kashmir would be connected to the rest of India by rail next year which would be a game-changer for the region’s tourism sector as well as for generating employment.