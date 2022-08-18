Kashmir

PM Modi condoles demise of BJP leader Kuldeep Raj Gupta

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. [File] ANI
New Delhi: Prime Minister NarendraModi on Thursday condoled the death of BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir Kuldeep Raj Gupta, saying he dedicated his life to the welfare of people.

The 87-year-old veteran BJP leader died after a brief illness at the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu on Wednesday.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Kuldeep Raj Gupta, a popular BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir. He dedicated his life for the welfare of the people as well as for the empowerment of the society,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the prime minister said.

Gupta, a former vice-chairman of the State Advisory Board for the Development of Polari-Speaking people, was admitted to the hospital some days ago. He died of a cardiac arrest.

Hailing from the border district of Rajouri, Gupta was associated with the PrajaParishad Movement from a young age and later, became an active member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS).

He worked with former Jana Sangh All-India president and founder of PrajaParishad Movement PanditPremNathDogra and other senior leaders, and played an active role during the PrajaParishad agitation of 1952.

