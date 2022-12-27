PM package, Jammu-based employees continue protests for relocation from Kashmir

Jammu: All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association and PM Package Employees today continued their protest demonstration in Jammu demanding transfer policy and relocation to Jammu.
The Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees said that they have been protesting in Jammu’s Panama Chowk for the last 210 days and they will not lift their dharna till their demand of transfer policy is accepted.
“We are not going to serve in Kashmir till the government announces a transfer policy,” one of the protesters said. They also raised concern over their safety in Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the PM Package Employees continued their protest for 230 days in Jammu.
“We are protesting for relocation to Jammu from Kashmir or attachment to Relief Commissioner (M) office Jammu in view of the unsafe security situation in the Valley,” said one of the PM Package Employee protesters.
The protesters said that, “Our demands are not being accepted. We are willing to work but we shall be shifted to Jammu for the security of our lives. Accordingly, the government should depute us in Jammu by relocating us from Kashmir in view of threat from the terror groups.”