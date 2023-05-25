PMAY brings smiles on faces of beneficiaries in Bandipora

Bandipora: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has successfully been able to being smiles on the faces of various homeless beneficiaries of Panchayat Dardpora, a far-flung area of Block Arin of District Bandipora having predominant tribal population, as the beneficiaries have been able to build pucca houses.

PMAY, is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Rural Development & PR, Government of India. The Mission addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories by ensuring a pucca house.

The Panchayat Dardpora has 40 approved PMAY cases, out of which 28 houses stand completed as on date, and out of these 28 houses, 12 are located in Gabipathri habitation which has come out as a cluster of PMAY houses.