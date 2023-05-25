PMAY brings smiles on faces of beneficiaries in Bandipora

Bandipora: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has successfully been able to being smiles on the faces of various homeless beneficiaries of Panchayat Dardpora, a far-flung area of Block Arin of District Bandipora having predominant tribal population, as the beneficiaries have been able to build pucca houses.
PMAY, is a flagship programme of the Ministry of Rural Development & PR, Government of India. The Mission addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories by ensuring a pucca house.
The Panchayat Dardpora has 40 approved PMAY cases, out of which 28 houses stand completed as on date, and out of these 28 houses, 12 are located in Gabipathri habitation which has come out as a cluster of PMAY houses.
The District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmad Thursday, while speaking about the PMAY achievements of the district, informed that 1361 cases have been provided with 3rd PMAY Installment, and these houses stand completed thereby bringing much respite to the beneficiaries.
He further informed that the cluster of PMAY houses coming up in a far-flung habitation Gabipathri is an important milestone that shall bring out tangible changes in the standards of living of the people of the area. He further said the milestone marks a significant achievement in providing affordable housing to the residents of Bandipora and showcases the commitment of the government towards improving the living conditions of its citizens.
Speaking on the occasion, the beneficiaries narrated their transformational stories from days of hardships and inconveniences to present days of happiness in view of Pucca houses. They also spoke about how these safe and comfortable houses are positively affecting the different aspects of their lives, especially studies of their children. They further expressed their gratitude to their PRIs, officers/officials of RDD, District Administration, and the Government.
The record number of completion of houses under PMAY has been possible due to the collective & coordinated efforts of the officers and field functionaries of the Rural Development Department, PRIs, and the local people of the Panchayats. The DDC expressed his appreciation to all the stakeholders for their contribution and dedication in achieving this significant milestone.