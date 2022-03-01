PMs Ujjwala Yojna 'Scam' in Budgam | LG’s office directs Comm Secy FCS & CA to investigate

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governors Office has directed the Commissioner Secretary Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs -FCS & CA to investigate into the PMs Ujjwala Yojna alleged scam as there were many complaints pouring in this regard.
Taking cognizance of a complaint filed by an RTI activist Mushtaq Ahmad Lone a resident of Batwodder , Surasyar Chadoora in district Budgam the LG’s office has asked the Commissioner Secretary FCS & CA to get the matter enquired thoroughly . He has been also asked to submit the report to LGs Secretariat by March 3.
Pertinent to mention that LG Manoj Sinha had spoken about the PM’s Ujjwala scam in his Awam ki Awaz programme on November 21 when Mushtaq Ahmad had brought the matter into his notice.
LG had assured Mushtaq of action into the issue. After some time when there was no response from Raj Bahavan Mushtaq filed an RTI to know about the status of his complaint and on Feb 28 2022 the LGs office took up the matter with Commissioner Secretary FCS & CA.
“ I am happy that Hon’ble LG Shri Manoj Sinha has taken cognizance of my complaint. We had filed complaints at various forums like SDM Chadoora and ACB . We were assured of action but till date not even an FIR has been filed against the culprits who took money from poor people for Ujjwala LPG gas which is to be given free of cost to BPL families. The AD Food also got the matter verified after being directed by LGs grievance cell but that report was also not made public” said Mushtaq Ahmad
Pertinently PM Ujjwala scheme is allegedly marred by corruption in Jammu & Kashmir. Mushtaq had written to LG Manoj Sinha to undertake a thorough probe.
“In district Budgam our group went to several villages to see whether beneficiaries have received the subsidized gas or not but on the ground we were told that people had to pay for this free LPG. In Goggee Pathri Wangwas , Chalyan Choontinad , Darggar Khansahib people have been made to pay money for this. We sought some information under RTI Act 2005 from your Ministry who forwarded our application to gas companies. The BPCL denied to share info but HPCL provided some information of few villages of Budgam district” Mushtaq added.