PMs Ujjwala Yojna 'Scam' in Budgam | LG’s office directs Comm Secy FCS & CA to investigate

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governors Office has directed the Commissioner Secretary Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs -FCS & CA to investigate into the PMs Ujjwala Yojna alleged scam as there were many complaints pouring in this regard.

Taking cognizance of a complaint filed by an RTI activist Mushtaq Ahmad Lone a resident of Batwodder , Surasyar Chadoora in district Budgam the LG’s office has asked the Commissioner Secretary FCS & CA to get the matter enquired thoroughly . He has been also asked to submit the report to LGs Secretariat by March 3.