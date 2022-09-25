Poetry book released at literary function in Kreeri

Srinagar: ‘Quinrich Raat’, a poetic collection by progressive writer, noted social worker, renowned teacher, well-known religious scholar, and poet Syed Ahmad Sayed (pen name: Khursheed) was formally released today at a literary function held at Kreeri in district Baramulla.
The book was released in the function presided over by former ZEO and academician Ghulam Nabi Dar. Noted writers and poets like Tanha Nizami, Syed Nazir Hussain Gowhar, Ranjoor Tilgami, Saed-du-Din Sadi, Roshan Qamar, Shareef-ud-Din Qadri, Naadim Bukhari, Showkat Hashmi, Sarwar Hashmi, Azhar Hashmi, Mumtaz Rashid, Shahzad Manzoor, Shabnam Tilgami, Reyaz Rubani and Ghulam Qadir Shad graced the occasion with their presence.
Noted poet and researcher, Abdul Khaliq Shamas, presented a paper on the book of Khursheed and presented his observations with regard to the collection of poems included in the compilation.
On the occasion, eminent writers presented their viewpoint highlighting the poet’s contribution in social and religious aspects of life. Moreover, three research papers written by Syed Nazir Hussain Gowhar, A.K Shamas Chukrawi and Syed Mohammad Maqbool Bukhari (Aboora) were also presented before the audience.
The programme was organized by Khursheed’s elder son Syed Shameem Ahmad Shameem, while his younger son Syed Basharat presented the welcome address. Syed Afroza Parveen, daughter of Khursheed delivered the thanksgiving address.
In their speeches the speakers termed Khursheed as a great soul of Kreeri area with tremendous creativity and thanked his family for bringing to light such a person after his demise as Khursheed avoided hype about his literary activities during his lifetime. They expressed hope that publication of the writings will acquaint the new generation with this creative work and inspire them to imbibe his ideology.
Speaking on the occasion, veteran writer, thinker and poet Syed Nazir Hussain Gowhar and Ranjoor Tilgami said that Khursheed was a progressive writer in the true sense of the term with unique features in his poetry that enriched Kashmiri literature.
His poems of exceptional thought, diction and style would add to the Kashmiri literature. His book is a collection of Naat, Manaqib, Ghazal, Nazam, Marseya, Qita-e-Tarheel and other literary genres reflecting the poet's inner feelings and ideas in a way that weaves together the mysterious and routine aspects of practical life.
The book is based on poetry that reflects both aspects of life. The author had jotted down his first-hand experiences and observations in poetry that soothes the soul as the book reflects the aspirations of the people in their daily life. Khursheed would use his pen to highlight the sufferings of people of his locality and would invite the attention of the power corridors through his unique sarcastic poems.