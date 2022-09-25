Poetry book released at literary function in Kreeri

Srinagar: ‘Quinrich Raat’, a poetic collection by progressive writer, noted social worker, renowned teacher, well-known religious scholar, and poet Syed Ahmad Sayed (pen name: Khursheed) was formally released today at a literary function held at Kreeri in district Baramulla.

The book was released in the function presided over by former ZEO and academician Ghulam Nabi Dar. Noted writers and poets like Tanha Nizami, Syed Nazir Hussain Gowhar, Ranjoor Tilgami, Saed-du-Din Sadi, Roshan Qamar, Shareef-ud-Din Qadri, Naadim Bukhari, Showkat Hashmi, Sarwar Hashmi, Azhar Hashmi, Mumtaz Rashid, Shahzad Manzoor, Shabnam Tilgami, Reyaz Rubani and Ghulam Qadir Shad graced the occasion with their presence.

Noted poet and researcher, Abdul Khaliq Shamas, presented a paper on the book of Khursheed and presented his observations with regard to the collection of poems included in the compilation.

On the occasion, eminent writers presented their viewpoint highlighting the poet’s contribution in social and religious aspects of life. Moreover, three research papers written by Syed Nazir Hussain Gowhar, A.K Shamas Chukrawi and Syed Mohammad Maqbool Bukhari (Aboora) were also presented before the audience.

The programme was organized by Khursheed’s elder son Syed Shameem Ahmad Shameem, while his younger son Syed Basharat presented the welcome address. Syed Afroza Parveen, daughter of Khursheed delivered the thanksgiving address.