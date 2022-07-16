PoK woman shifted to police station

Rajouri: A middle aged woman from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) , who was detained on Friday evening by army during infiltration on Line of Control (LoC), has been shifted to police station Poonch.
Joint teams of forces are questioning her.
The woman, believed to be in her mid 40s, was detained by Army troops on Friday evening when she was infiltrating from the Line of Control in Khari Karmara area of Poonch sector.
Army men deployed on forward location observed her infiltration movement and detained her after which she was taken to a nearby army camp and then handed over to police as per legal framework.
Police officials told Greater Kashmir that during preliminary investigation, she has been identified as Rozia Begum from Pindi village and is suspected to be suffered with some mental instability.
They said that her questioning is going on to ascertain the exact conditions under which she had infiltrate.