PoK woman shifted to police station

Rajouri: A middle aged woman from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) , who was detained on Friday evening by army during infiltration on Line of Control (LoC), has been shifted to police station Poonch.

Joint teams of forces are questioning her.

The woman, believed to be in her mid 40s, was detained by Army troops on Friday evening when she was infiltrating from the Line of Control in Khari Karmara area of Poonch sector.