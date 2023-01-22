Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party under the supervision of SHO Police Station Pattan assisted by Incharge police post Palhallan intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.
During search, 104 grams of charas and 1.8Kgs of charas powder like substance was recovered from his possession.
He has been identified as Bakhtiyar Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Sultan Bhat resident of Buchoo Palhallan.
He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SHO Police Station Uri during naka checking at Mohura Uri intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.
During checking, 104 grams of heroin like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Raja Tanvir son of Raja Hassan resident of Mohura Uri. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.