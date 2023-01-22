Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party under the supervision of SHO Police Station Pattan assisted by Incharge police post Palhallan intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.

During search, 104 grams of charas and 1.8Kgs of charas powder like substance was recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Bakhtiyar Ahmad Bhat son of Mohd Sultan Bhat resident of Buchoo Palhallan.

He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SHO Police Station Uri during naka checking at Mohura Uri intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.