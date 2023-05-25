Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party led by Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan, Mohd Nawaz, during Naka checking near NHW Zangam Pattan intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL4CAP-5100 driven by one person. During checking, officers were able to recover 310 SpasmoProxyvon Plus tablets from his possession. He has been identified as Waheed Sultan Ganie @Raaj Don resident of Shirpora Pattan.
Similarly, a police party of PP Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari at a checkpoint established at Delina Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number JK05B-1660 driven by one person identified as Rouf Ahmad Mir resident of Model Town Sopore. During checking, officers were able to recover 165 grams of Charas-like substance from his possession.
Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigations have been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.