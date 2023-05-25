Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party led by Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan, Mohd Nawaz, during Naka checking near NHW Zangam Pattan intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL4CAP-5100 driven by one person. During checking, officers were able to recover 310 SpasmoProxyvon Plus tablets from his possession. He has been identified as Waheed Sultan Ganie @Raaj Don resident of Shirpora Pattan.

Similarly, a police party of PP Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari at a checkpoint established at Delina Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration number JK05B-1660 driven by one person identified as Rouf Ahmad Mir resident of Model Town Sopore. During checking, officers were able to recover 165 grams of Charas-like substance from his possession.