Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Handwara, Kulgam

Similarly, a police party of PS Kulgam during patrolling in village Okay, intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the police party but was apprehended tactfully.

He has been identified as Masroor Ahmad Zargar resident of Okay, Kulgam. During the search, 4 grams of Brown Sugar were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.