Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Handwara, Kulgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Handwara and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Qalamabad at a checkpoint established at Qalamabad Market, arrested a drug peddler identified as Tahir Ahmad Dar resident of Khanpora Magam Handwara. During the search, 60 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly, a police party of PS Kulgam during patrolling in village Okay, intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot after noticing the police party but was apprehended tactfully.
He has been identified as Masroor Ahmad Zargar resident of Okay, Kulgam. During the search, 4 grams of Brown Sugar were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.