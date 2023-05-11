Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Handwara

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO police station Kulgam under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Kulgam during patrolling at Labripora crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Dilber Ahmad Bhat resident of Labripora, Kulgam.
During the search, 110 grams of Charas-like contraband substance and a cash amount of Rs 3400 were recovered from his possession.
He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
In Handwara, a police party of Police Post Magam, at a checkpoint established at Khanpora crossing apprehended a suspicious person identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of New Colony Jagerpora.
During the search, 80 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," police said.