Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Handwara

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO police station Kulgam under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Kulgam during patrolling at Labripora crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Dilber Ahmad Bhat resident of Labripora, Kulgam.

During the search, 110 grams of Charas-like contraband substance and a cash amount of Rs 3400 were recovered from his possession.

He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.