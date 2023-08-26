Police arrest 2 gamblers in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Acting tough against the social crimes, Police have arrested two gamblers in Ganderbal and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information regarding gambling at Rangil in the jurisdiction of Police Post Nagbal, a police team led by incharge PP Nagbal under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal raided the specific spot and arrested the two gamblers on spot. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Mir resident of Vachaernag Nowshera Srinagar and Tanveer Ahmad Beigh sesident of Ahmad Nagar Srinagar.
Officers have seized stake money of Rs 2,990/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 241/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ganderbal and further investigation has been taken up.
“Persons found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with the local police units,” police said.