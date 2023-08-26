Police arrest 2 gamblers in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Acting tough against the social crimes, Police have arrested two gamblers in Ganderbal and seized stake money from their possession.

Acting on specific information regarding gambling at Rangil in the jurisdiction of Police Post Nagbal, a police team led by incharge PP Nagbal under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal raided the specific spot and arrested the two gamblers on spot. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Mir resident of Vachaernag Nowshera Srinagar and Tanveer Ahmad Beigh sesident of Ahmad Nagar Srinagar.

Officers have seized stake money of Rs 2,990/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.