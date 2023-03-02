Police arrest 2 gamblers in Kulgam

Kulgam: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Kulgam have arrested 2 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.

Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities near Laroo Bypass, a police party led by SHO Police Station Kulgam raided the specific spot and apprehended the two gamblers.

They have been identified as Mohammad Arif Khan resident of Reshipora and Bilal Ahmad Shah resident of Pahloo.