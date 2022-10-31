Police arrest 2 JeM terrorist associates in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police along with other security force personnel have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition also recovered from their possession.

Police in Pulwama alongwith Army (55RR) & CRPF (182Bn) arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM.

They have been identified as Adnan Shafi Bhat son of Mohd Shafi Bhat resident of Ashmander and Yawar Rashid Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Karimabad.