Police arrest 2 JeM terrorist associates in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police along with other security force personnel have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Pulwama. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition also recovered from their possession.
Police in Pulwama alongwith Army (55RR) & CRPF (182Bn) arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM.
They have been identified as Adnan Shafi Bhat son of Mohd Shafi Bhat resident of Ashmander and Yawar Rashid Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Karimabad.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 pistol along with 1 magazine and 12 rounds were recovered from their possession.
During investigation 2 grenades were also recovered upon their disclosure.
The arrested duo was working as associates of terror outfit JeM and was tasked to carry out attacks on Non local labourers in the area.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 312/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and investigation has been initiated.