Police arrest 2 persons for harassing girl in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police in Baramulla have arrested two persons for harassing a girl at Zanana Park, Khawaja Bagh in Baramulla.

A Police spokesperson said that Police Station Baramulla received a written complaint from a person (name withheld) stating therein that the two persons namely Aqib Salam Bhat @Ponty son of Abdul Salam Bhat and Yasir Ahmad Bhat son of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat both residents of Fatehpora Baramulla harassed and molested one girl (name withheld) at Zanana Park Khawajabagh. The Police spokesman said the accused fled from the spot after committing the crime.

“In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was initiated, ” he said.

On receipt of this information, a police party led by SHO Police Station Baramulla under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Headquarters Baramulla Altaf Ahmad raided the various suspected spots.

“After the strenuous efforts, both the involved persons were arrested and have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody,” he said.

Further investigation of the case is going on, the spokesman said.