Police arrest 2 terrorists in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police arrested 2 terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF & recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession in Baramulla.

On 21 September, Police in Baramulla through reliable sources came to know that one individual namely Yaseen Ahmad Shah resident of Janbazpora Baramulla is missing from his home & has joined a proscribed terror outfit. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla & investigation was taken up.

On receipt of this information and based on human, technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the terrorist. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession.

During questioning, he disclosed the name of his other associate as Parvaiz Ahmad Shah resident of Takiya Wagoora. Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. Upon his disclosure, 2 hand grenades were also recovered from his possession.

Today, during the further course of interrogation of terrorist Mohd Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine and 8 live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora.

Investigation so far has revealed that these 2 terrorists were operating on the directions from Pakistan based handlers and were planning to recruit more terrorists and carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and nearby areas. “The investigation is at the initial stage and more arrests and recoveries are expected,” police said.