Police arrest 3 drug peddlers

Srinagar: Police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

According to a press note, a police party of Police Station (PS) Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Chankhan Sopore, intercepted a suspicious person identified as Zahoor Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Muhammad Shah resident of Arampora Sopore. During search, 1.26 Kgs of charas concealed in a bag was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station .

Meanwhile in Baramulla, a police party of PS Baramulla during patrolling at Main Market Baramulla, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Adil Ahmad Sheikh @Adil Channa son of Altaf Ahmad Sheikh and Adil Ahmad Sheikh son of Javid Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Dewanbagh Baramulla. During search, 230 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.