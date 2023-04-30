Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Awantipora

During the search, 90 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 70/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and an investigation has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.