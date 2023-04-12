Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam

Srinagar: In a continuous crackdown against drug dealers and to tighten the nose on drug peddlers, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession. Besides, an absconding notorious drug peddler who was evading his arrest for the last 3 years has been arrested in Kulgam.

A Police party of PS Baramulla during patrolling at Janbazpora Baramulla arrested 2 drug peddlers identified as Mohd Arif Magray resident of Chakloo and Sameer Ahmad Dar resident of Janbazpora.

During the search, 143 banned capsules (SPS PHEN Plus) were recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Baramulla an and investigation has been initiated.

In Kulgam, a police party of PS Devsar at a checkpoint established at Chambgund Crossing, intercepted a suspicious person carrying a polythene bag who on noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.

He has been identified as Rayees Ahmad Mir resident of Malwan. During the search, officers were able to recover 5 Kgs of grinded cannabis and 110 grams of charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No. 36/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Devsar and an investigation has been initiated.