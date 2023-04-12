Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam

Srinagar: In a continuous crackdown against drug dealers and to tighten the nose on drug peddlers, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession. Besides, an absconding notorious drug peddler who was evading his arrest for the last 3 years has been arrested in Kulgam.
A Police party of PS Baramulla during patrolling at Janbazpora Baramulla arrested 2 drug peddlers identified as Mohd Arif Magray resident of Chakloo and Sameer Ahmad Dar resident of Janbazpora.
During the search, 143 banned capsules (SPS PHEN Plus) were recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Baramulla an and investigation has been initiated.
In Kulgam, a police party of PS Devsar at a checkpoint established at Chambgund Crossing, intercepted a suspicious person carrying a polythene bag who on noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.
He has been identified as Rayees Ahmad Mir resident of Malwan. During the search, officers were able to recover 5 Kgs of grinded cannabis and 110 grams of charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No. 36/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Devsar and an investigation has been initiated.
Meanwhile, Police have arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest and was involved in case FIR No. 292/2020 of Police Station Qazigund. Acting promptly following information regarding his presence, a special police party from Police Station Qazigund led by SHO Qazigund raided the specified location at Khargund, Kulgam, and arrested the absconding notorious drug peddler namely Gulzar Ahmad Lone resident of Khargund who was evading his arrest from last three years. He has been shifted to Police Station Qazigund where he remains in custody.
It is pertinent to mention here that he was the main kingpin in supplying the drugs, especially among the youth of Kulgam.
"We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs in society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law," police said.