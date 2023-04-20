Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Handwara, Budgam

Srinagar: Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Handwara and Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

According to a press note, in Handwara, a police party of Police Post Zachaldara at a checkpoint established at Sultanpora crossing intercepted two suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot on seeing the police party. But they were apprehended tactfully. During search, 45 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar @Jungle son of Mohd Sultan resident of Lachipora and Bilal Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Anwar Khan resident of Wadipora. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

In Budgam, a police party of Police Station Chadoora at a checkpoint established at Nowpora Chadoora, intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag. During search of the said bag, Poppy Straw weighing about 18 kgs was recovered from his possession.