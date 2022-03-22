Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Sopore

Srinagar: Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Sopore and recovered psychotropic substance from their possession.
A police party of PS Sopore at a checkpoint established at Chinkipora Sopore intercepted two persons and during the search officers were able to recover 840 Spasmoproxyvon tablets from their possession.
They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
In another action, a police party of Police Post Warpora at a checkpoint established at Warpora arrested a drug peddler identified as Bilal Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Qayoom resident of Dangerpora Sopore.
During the search, 672 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon were recovered from his possession.