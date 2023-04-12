Police arrest 3 notorious drug dealers in Srinagar

Srinagar: Police today arrested three notorious drug dealers here today.

“In yet another step towards eradicating the menace of drugs from Srinagar, DO Noorbagh SI Amandeep Singh under the supervision of SHO Police Station Safakadal Inspector Sheikh Waqil and SDPO MR Gunj Burhan Kanth today apprehended three notorious drug dealers namely Junaid Ahmad Mir s/o Showkat Ahmad Mir R/o Gulshanabad Mehjoor Nagar, Mukhtar Ahmad Sheikh S/o Mohd Yaseen Sheikh R/o Hamza Colony Kanihama Nowgam Srinagar, Tawseef Ahmad Sheikh S/o Ghulam Mohidin Sheikh R/o Kanihama Nowgam Srinagar,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“They were arrested along with a huge haul of contraband 370 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, which were seized from these dealers. In this regards, Case under FIR No 46/2023 u/s 8/22 of NDPS act has been registered in Safakadal PS and further investigation set into motion. A Honda city car numbered DL3CBE 2438 used in transportation of drugs has also been seized in the case,” it added.