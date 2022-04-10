Police arrest 4 drug peddlers

Srinagar: Police arrested four drug peddlers in Bandipora and Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police spokesman said, acting on a specific information regarding movement of drug peddlers in Submal, a police party of police Station Sumbal laid a special checkpoint at Arampora Sumbal and arrested two drug peddlers.
During checking, 15 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from their possession.
They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Reshi of Bhat Mohalla Sumbal and Manzoor Ahmad Paray of Bazar Mohalla Sumbal. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.