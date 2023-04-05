Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested four including 2 lady drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Kreeri under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Khalid Ashraf-JKPS during patrolling at Kalantra Kreeri intercepted two suspicious persons. During checking, 110 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Ab Rehman Malik @Rehman Military resident of Kalantra Payeen and Naseer Ahmad Hajam resident of Kachwa Muqam. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.