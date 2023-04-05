Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Baramulla: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested four including 2 lady drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Kreeri under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Khalid Ashraf-JKPS during patrolling at Kalantra Kreeri intercepted two suspicious persons. During checking, 110 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Ab Rehman Malik @Rehman Military resident of Kalantra Payeen and Naseer Ahmad Hajam resident of Kachwa Muqam. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Moreover, officers from PS Boniyar led by SHO PS Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri Showkat Ali arrested two lady drug peddlers alongwith 113 grams of Charas-like substance during checking at Chellan Boniyar. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.