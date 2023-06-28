Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in Ganderbal, Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Ganderbal and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by IC PP Babareshi arrested a drug smuggler namely Gh Mohiuddin Sheikh resident of Chandoosa during naka checking at Salamdedar Babareshi. During checking, 14 grams of heroin like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Similarly, a police party at a checkpoint established at Juhama Crossing arrested 2 wanted drug smugglers identified and during search, 215 grams of Charas like contraband substance was recovered from their possession.

In Ganderbal, a special police at a checkpoint established at Dudkant Serch intercepted a vehicle (Eco-Sports) bearing registration No. DL10CF-5260 with 2 persons onboard. During search, 2 bottles of Codeine Phosphate found filled in two water bottles capacity one litre each and Petril 5 strips, containing 75 tablets was recovered. The vehicle used in commission of crime was also seized.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.

"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," police said.