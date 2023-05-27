Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in separate incidents across Kashmir

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in various parts of Kashmir and recovered contraband substance and cash from their possession.

A police party of Police Post Wachi at a checkpoint established near Petrol Pump Melhura Wachi arrested a drug peddler identified as Shahid Afridi Shah resident of Melhura. During the search, officers were able to recover 177grams of charas, 4 grams of Brown Sugar and ₹10,000 (proceeds of narcotic crime) from his possession.

Similarly, a police party of PS Shopian at a checkpoint established at Sofanaman near Pinjora Crossing, arrested a drug peddler identified as Ab Gani Monchi resident of Rakh Chedren. During the search, 155 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession.