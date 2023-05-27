Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in separate incidents across Kashmir

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in various parts of Kashmir and recovered contraband substance and cash from their possession.
A police party of Police Post Wachi at a checkpoint established near Petrol Pump Melhura Wachi arrested a drug peddler identified as Shahid Afridi Shah resident of Melhura. During the search, officers were able to recover 177grams of charas, 4 grams of Brown Sugar and ₹10,000 (proceeds of narcotic crime) from his possession.
Similarly, a police party of PS Shopian at a checkpoint established at Sofanaman near Pinjora Crossing, arrested a drug peddler identified as Ab Gani Monchi resident of Rakh Chedren. During the search, 155 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, a police party of PS Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Main Market Tangmarg near Hotel Mahajan, arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bakshi resident of Watalpora Tangmarg. During the search, 15 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.
Moreover in Kulgam, a police party of PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Furrah, intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Arbaaz Ahmad Mirresident of Furrah. During the search, 4 kgs of cannabis powder was recovered from his possession.
All the arrested drug peddlers have been shifted to concerned police stations where they remain in custody. Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.