Police arrest 4 persons for transporting minerals illegally in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 4 persons and seized 5 vehicles in Budgam.
Police received information about illegal extraction of soil/blouders from Nallah Sukhnag.
Acting swiftly, a Police party of PP Hardpanzoo raided the specific location and seized 2 tippers and arrested two persons involved in the commission of crime.
Similarly a Police party of Police Station Budgam during patrolling at Tilanpora, seized a JCB and 2 tractors involved in illegal extraction of minerals besides, arrested 2 persons.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigations have been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.