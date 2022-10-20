Police arrest 4 persons for transporting minerals illegally in Budgam

Srinagar: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 4 persons and seized 5 vehicles in Budgam.

Police received information about illegal extraction of soil/blouders from Nallah Sukhnag.

Acting swiftly, a Police party of PP Hardpanzoo raided the specific location and seized 2 tippers and arrested two persons involved in the commission of crime.