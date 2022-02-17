Police arrest 5 ‘drug peddlers’

Srinagar: Police arrested five drug peddlers in a series of actions in Baramulla and Pulwama. Huge quantity of Contraband substances also recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.
In Baramulla, during routine naka checking, police party under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Tariq Mehmood-JKPS arrested two drug peddlers. They were identified as Shakil Ahmad Beigh resident of Faqirbagh Chandoosa and Imtiyaz Ahmad of Watergam . One hundred and sixty grams of charas was recovered from their possession.
A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Hilal Khaliq-JKPS arrested two drug peddlers identified as Nadeem Ahmed Chak of Qazipora Tangmarg and Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat @Uka of Ferozpora Tangmarg and recovered 230 grams of charas from their possession.
Based on specific information a police party from Police Post Newa conducted a raid at residential house of Muhammad Ramzan Wani resident of Singoo Narbal and recovered 30 kgs of Fukki from the house. The accused person has been arrested and shifted to police station.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law were registered at respective police stations and further investigation set into motion.