Police arrest 5 ‘drug peddlers’

Srinagar: Police arrested five drug peddlers in a series of actions in Baramulla and Pulwama. Huge quantity of Contraband substances also recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.

In Baramulla, during routine naka checking, police party under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Tariq Mehmood-JKPS arrested two drug peddlers. They were identified as Shakil Ahmad Beigh resident of Faqirbagh Chandoosa and Imtiyaz Ahmad of Watergam . One hundred and sixty grams of charas was recovered from their possession.