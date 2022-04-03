Police arrest 5 drug peddlers

Srinagar: Police in a series of actions have arrested five drug peddlers in Kupwara, Awantipora and Ganderbal.

Contraband substances were also recovered from their possession, a police statement said.

Acting on specific input, a police party led by SHO PS Kupwara SI Rafiq Lone under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Kupwara Rashid Younis-JKPS established a checkpoint at Herri Market area of Kupwara.