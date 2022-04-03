Police arrest 5 drug peddlers

Srinagar: Police in a series of actions have arrested five drug peddlers in Kupwara, Awantipora and Ganderbal.
Contraband substances were also recovered from their possession, a police statement said.
Acting on specific input, a police party led by SHO PS Kupwara SI Rafiq Lone under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Kupwara Rashid Younis-JKPS established a checkpoint at Herri Market area of Kupwara.
During checking, the team arrested two drug peddlers identified as Zahoor Ahmad of Meelyal, Kralpora and Muhammad Anwar Shah of Dardpora, Kralpora who were moving under suspicious circumstances and trying to evade police presence. On their personal search Brown Sugar weighing 22gms was recovered from their possession.
Preliminary investigation revealed that, the arrested duo was contacted by some drug addicts of Kupwara and they were on their way to deliver and the sell to them to earn money.
Acting on a specific information a police party led by SHO PS Pampore Inspector Adil Ashraf established a special checkpoint at Dooninad Crossing and arrested two drug peddlers.