Police arrest 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Budgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed , assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Zeeran Tangmarg arrested 2 drug smugglers after they intercepted a vehicle (Baleno) bearing registration number JK05H-6058. During search, 80 grams of Charas like substance were recovered from their possession.

They have been identified as Waheed Ahmad Wani resident of Kreeri and Bashir Ahmad resident of Palpora Pattan. During questioning, they revealed that they have purchased the contraband substance from one person namely Farooq Ahmad Mir resident of Zaspora Tangmarg. Accordingly, the police party alongwith Magistrate raided the house of Farooq Ahmad Mir and during search 220 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered.