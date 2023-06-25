Police arrest 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Budgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Budgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed , assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg at a checkpoint established at Zeeran Tangmarg arrested 2 drug smugglers after they intercepted a vehicle (Baleno) bearing registration number JK05H-6058. During search, 80 grams of Charas like substance were recovered from their possession.
They have been identified as Waheed Ahmad Wani resident of Kreeri and Bashir Ahmad resident of Palpora Pattan. During questioning, they revealed that they have purchased the contraband substance from one person namely Farooq Ahmad Mir resident of Zaspora Tangmarg. Accordingly, the police party alongwith Magistrate raided the house of Farooq Ahmad Mir and during search 220 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered.
In Budgam, a police party of Police Post Humhama at a checkpoint established at Humhama Chowk intercepted a vehicle (load carrier) bearing registration number JK04G-6063 driven by one person identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Khan @ Muna resident of Sheikhpora. During search, 10 bottles of Codeine (100ml each) and Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus (61 Capsules) were recovered.
Similarly, a police party of Police Station Chadoora at a checkpoint established at Panzan intercepted a suspicious person identified as Nissar Ahmad Sheirgojri resident of Panzan Chadoora. During search, about 140 grams of Charas like contraband substance covered with maize cob leaves was recovered from his possession.
All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective Police Stations where they remain in custody. Vehicles used in the commission of crime have also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigation has been initiated.
"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," police said.