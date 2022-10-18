Police arrest 5 timber smugglers in Sopore

Srinagar: Police in Sopore have arrested 5 timber smugglers and seized illicit timber at Takiya Panzla, Sopore.

Acting on specific information about timber smuggling at Takiya Panzla, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Panzla under the supervision of SDPO Rafiabad Shri Ameen Bhat-JKPS raided the particular spot and seized 107 feet of illicit timber from the spot.

The accused persons identified as Abdul Aziz Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad, Ghulam Mohi-ud-din son of Muhammad Abdullah, Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh both sons of Muhammad Yaseen Sheikh and Khazir Muhammad Sheikh son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, all residents of Takiya Panzla Rafiabad involved in the commission of crime have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.