Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Bandipora
Srinagar: In a continuous crackdown against drug dealers and to tighten the nose of drug peddlers, Police have arrested 6 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Bandipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party at a checkpoint established near Rest House Bandi arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohd Owais Mughal resident of Bandi Uri. During the search, 38 grams of Brown Sugar were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Moreover, a police party of PP Delina at a checkpoint established at Main Market Delina arrested two drug peddlers identified as Muzamil Ahmad Ganie and Mehraj-ud -Din Sheikh resident of Sangri Colony Baramulla who were travelling on a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05E-8026 which was also seized.
During the search, 60 grams of Charas were recovered from their possession. Subsequently, they have been shifted to police stations where they remain in custody.
In another similar action, a police party of PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Stadium Colony Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Verna) bearing registration number JK05H-0916 driven by Mohd Rafeeq Lone resident of Nadihal Baramulla.
During the search 101 bottles of Q-Qurex and Torvirex were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime was also seized. Pertinently, he was the most wanted drug smuggler of the Baramulla area.
Moreover, a drug peddler identified as Aadil Naseer Dar resident of Seer Jagir along with 5 grams of Brown Sugar was arrested during the investigation of a drug peddling case of PS Pattan.
Similarly in Bandipora, a police party at a checkpoint established at Najin Nowgam intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05A-0370 driven by Ab Majeed Dar resident of Nooripura Budgam. During the search, 7.1 Kgs of charas powder was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.