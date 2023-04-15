Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Bandipora

Srinagar: In a continuous crackdown against drug dealers and to tighten the nose of drug peddlers, Police have arrested 6 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Bandipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party at a checkpoint established near Rest House Bandi arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohd Owais Mughal resident of Bandi Uri. During the search, 38 grams of Brown Sugar were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Moreover, a police party of PP Delina at a checkpoint established at Main Market Delina arrested two drug peddlers identified as Muzamil Ahmad Ganie and Mehraj-ud -Din Sheikh resident of Sangri Colony Baramulla who were travelling on a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05E-8026 which was also seized.