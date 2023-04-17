Police arrest 8 drug peddlers in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 8 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam and Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Chandoosa under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf arrested a drug peddler identified as Amir Hussain Dar son of Mohd Sultan Dar resident of Wagoora at a checkpoint established at Kachwa Muqam Chandoosa.

During search, 50 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. Similarly, a police party led by SHO Police Station Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiyaz Ahmad arrested a drug peddler identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Lone resident of Ferozpora Tangmarg during naka checking at Ferozpora Tangmarg. During the search, 30 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.