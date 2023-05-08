Police arrest 8 drug peddlers in separate incidents in Kashmir

In Sopore, a police party of Police Station Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Ningli Bala Nambal intercepted a vehicle (Santro) bearing registration number DL3CAB-3898 with 6 persons on board who tried to flee from the spot. They were however apprehended tactfully.

During the search, 888 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon were recovered from the vehicle. They have been identified as Muhammad Ibrahim Sofi and Zubair Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Aalibagh Hygam, Tanveer Ahmad Sumji @Pintoo son of Farooq Ahmad Sumji resident of Sher Colony Sopore, Imran Manzoor Guroo resident of Khushal Colony Sopore, Arshad Rashid Wani resident of Izzat Shah Colony Sopore and Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Amargarh Sopore. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.

In Budgam, a police party of Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established at Harran, intercepted a vehicle (Ford Eco-sports) bearing registration number DL10CT-4968 driven by Nisar Ahmad Sheikh resident of Sector D Hamdaniya Colony Bemina. During the search, 330 strips of Tapentadol (3300 tablets) and 25 strips of Spasmo-Proxyvon (200 capsules) were recovered.

The vehicle used for commission of crime has also been seized. Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused person is a chronic drug peddler and he was selling the illegal drugs among the youth of district Budgam. Various FIRs have already been registered against him in different police stations in the district Srinagar.

All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.